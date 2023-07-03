In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, No. 32-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry takes on No. 50 Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Etcheverry is favored (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zapata Miralles, who is +135.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 63.6% chance to win.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry Bernabe Zapata Miralles -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights

Etcheverry came up short 2-6, 4-6 versus Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (his most recent match).

In his last match in the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships, Zapata Miralles lost 2-6, 6-7 against Lloyd Harris.

Through 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Etcheverry has played 24.0 games per match (29.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.7% of them.

In his one match on grass over the past 12 months, Etcheverry has played an average of 18.0 games.

Zapata Miralles has played 46 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.3 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 47.3% of those games.

On grass courts, Zapata Miralles has played two matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 10.8 games per set.

Etcheverry and Zapata Miralles have not matched up against each other since 2015.

