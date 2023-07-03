The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Venus Williams and Elina Svitolina square off at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Monday, July 3.

ESPN will show this Williams versus Svitolina match.

Venus Williams vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Williams vs. Svitolina Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, Viking Classic Birmingham, Williams was eliminated by No. 17-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of Viking Classic Birmingham, Svitolina was defeated 2-6, 0-6 versus Linda Fruhvirtova.

Williams and Svitolina haven't played each other in the last five years.

Williams vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities

Venus Williams Elina Svitolina +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

