On Monday, Venus Williams takes on Elina Svitolina (No. 76) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Svitolina is the favorite (-210) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Williams, who is +160.

Venus Williams vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Venus Williams vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elina Svitolina has a 67.7% chance to win.

Venus Williams Elina Svitolina +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 49.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.8

Venus Williams vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

Williams came up short 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 versus Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 of Viking Classic Birmingham (her last match).

In Viking Classic Birmingham (her most recent tournament), Svitolina was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova, 2-6, 0-6.

Williams has played nine matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Williams has played an average of 32.0 games.

Svitolina has averaged 20.5 games per match through her 14 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.2% of the games.

On grass courts, Svitolina has played one match and averaged 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Williams and Svitolina have not matched up on the court.

