A match between Veronika Kudermetova (No. 12) and Kaia Kanepi (No. 101) is slated for Monday, July 3 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Catch the action on ESPN as Kudermetova attempts to take down Kanepi.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Kudermetova vs. Kanepi Matchup Info

In her last match on June 24, 2023, Kudermetova made it past Ekaterina Alexandrova via walkover at Bett1open.

In her most recent match on May 29, 2023, Kanepi came up short 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Madison Keys in the Round of 128 of French Open.

Kudermetova and Kanepi competed in the Round of 16 at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul on April 22, 2021. Kudermetova won the match 6-4, 6-3.

Kudermetova and Kanepi have played two sets, and Kudermetova has come out on top in all of them.

In 19 total games, Kudermetova has the upper hand, taking the win in 12 of them, while Kanepi has taken seven.

Kudermetova vs. Kanepi Odds and Probabilities

Veronika Kudermetova Kaia Kanepi -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 69 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31

