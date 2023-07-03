Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Veronika Kudermetova (No. 12) and Kaia Kanepi (No. 101) is slated for Monday, July 3 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
Catch the action on ESPN as Kudermetova attempts to take down Kanepi.
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Kudermetova vs. Kanepi Matchup Info
- In her last match on June 24, 2023, Kudermetova made it past Ekaterina Alexandrova via walkover at Bett1open.
- In her most recent match on May 29, 2023, Kanepi came up short 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 versus Madison Keys in the Round of 128 of French Open.
- Kudermetova and Kanepi competed in the Round of 16 at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul on April 22, 2021. Kudermetova won the match 6-4, 6-3.
- Kudermetova and Kanepi have played two sets, and Kudermetova has come out on top in all of them.
- In 19 total games, Kudermetova has the upper hand, taking the win in 12 of them, while Kanepi has taken seven.
Kudermetova vs. Kanepi Odds and Probabilities
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Kaia Kanepi
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|69
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|31
