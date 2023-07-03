In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, Kaia Kanepi (ranked No. 101) meets Veronika Kudermetova (No. 12).

Kudermetova is favored (-1100) in this match, compared to the underdog Kanepi, who is +600.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 91.7% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Kaia Kanepi -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 69 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 31

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Kaia Kanepi Trends and Insights

Kudermetova is coming off a loss to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the at Bett1open, falling - (retired).

Kanepi most recently played on May 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of French Open and was taken down 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 by No. 20-ranked Madison Keys.

In her 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.2 games.

In her eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has played an average of 16.8 games.

In the past year, Kanepi has played 30 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.4% of the games. She averages 23.6 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

On April 22, 2021, Kudermetova and Kanepi met in the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul Round of 16. Kudermetova came out on top 6-4, 6-3.

Kudermetova and Kanepi have played two sets, and Kudermetova has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Kudermetova and Kanepi have matched up in 19 total games, with Kudermetova taking 12 and Kanepi capturing seven.

Kanepi and Kudermetova have squared off one time, and they have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

