Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (49-33) will face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (46-38) at Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 3. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (5-5, 4.54 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 29, or 70.7%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Orioles have gone 29-12 (70.7%).

Baltimore has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have a mark of 12-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+120) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+170) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1500 6th 2nd Win AL East +1300 - 3rd

