Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Yannick Hanfmann, the No. 48-ranked player, will battle Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9).
Watch on ESPN as Hanfmann tries to take down Fritz.
Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, July 3
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Hanfmann vs. Fritz Matchup Info
- Hanfmann lost 6-7, 4-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals of Mallorca Championships (his most recent match).
- Fritz last played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 6-7, 6-7 by No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald.
- In the sole matchup between Hanfmann and Fritz in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Hanfmann came out on top, claiming the 6-4, 6-1 victory.
- Hanfmann has taken two sets against Fritz, good for a 100.0% win rate, while Fritz has claimed zero sets.
- Hanfmann and Fritz have gone head to head in 17 games, and it's been Hanfmann who has come out on top, claiming 12 of them. Fritz has won five games.
Hanfmann vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities
|Yannick Hanfmann
|Taylor Fritz
|+310
|Odds to Win Match
|-450
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|24.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|81.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|41.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.9
