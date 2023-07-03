In Monday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Yannick Hanfmann, the No. 48-ranked player, will battle Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9).

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Hanfmann vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Hanfmann lost 6-7, 4-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the semifinals of Mallorca Championships (his most recent match).

Fritz last played on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne and was defeated 6-7, 6-7 by No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald.

In the sole matchup between Hanfmann and Fritz in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Hanfmann came out on top, claiming the 6-4, 6-1 victory.

Hanfmann has taken two sets against Fritz, good for a 100.0% win rate, while Fritz has claimed zero sets.

Hanfmann and Fritz have gone head to head in 17 games, and it's been Hanfmann who has come out on top, claiming 12 of them. Fritz has won five games.

Hanfmann vs. Fritz Odds and Probabilities

Yannick Hanfmann Taylor Fritz +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

