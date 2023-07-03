Yannick Hanfmann (No. 48 ranking) will take on Taylor Fritz (No. 9) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 3.

Compared to the underdog Hanfmann (+310), Fritz is favored (-450) to get to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 81.8% chance to win.

Yannick Hanfmann Taylor Fritz +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 41.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yannick Hanfmann vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, Mallorca Championships, Hanfmann was beaten by No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino, 6-7, 4-6, in the semifinals.

In Viking International Eastbourne (his last tournament), Fritz was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 64-ranked Mackenzie McDonald, 6-7, 6-7.

Hanfmann has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 23.3 games per match (45.3 in best-of-five matches).

Hanfmann has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 22.2 games per match.

Fritz has played 69 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.0 games per match (39.1 in best-of-five matches) and winning 54.9% of those games.

Fritz is averaging 28.3 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set through eight matches on grass in the past 12 months.

On May 14, 2023, Hanfmann and Fritz played in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64. Hanfmann secured the win 6-4, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Hanfmann has secured two versus Fritz (100.0%), while Fritz has clinched zero.

Hanfmann and Fritz have matched up for 17 total games, and Hanfmann has won more often, claiming 12 of them.

In one match between Hanfmann and Fritz, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.