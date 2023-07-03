The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Daniel Elahi Galan, the No. 84-ranked player, going up against Yoshihito Nishioka, the No. 27-ranked player.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Galan tries to take down Nishioka.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Nishioka vs. Galan Matchup Info

Nishioka lost 6-7, 0-6, 1-6 versus Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the Round of 16 of French Open (his most recent match).

Galan is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 loss at the hands of No. 55-ranked Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Nishioka and Galan competed in the Round of 16 at the ATP Challenger Cagliari, Italy Men Singles 2023 on May 4, 2023. Galan won the match 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In three total sets, Galan has the advantage, taking the win in two of them, while Nishioka has won one.

Galan and Nishioka have matched up for 25 games, and it's been Galan who has taken the reins, winning 14 of them. Nishioka has won 11 games.

Nishioka vs. Galan Odds and Probabilities

Yoshihito Nishioka Daniel Elahi Galan -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.