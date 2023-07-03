No. 27-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka will meet No. 84 Daniel Elahi Galan in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Monday, July 3.

Compared to the underdog Galan (+110), Nishioka is the favorite (-145) to get to the Round of 64.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, July 3

Monday, July 3 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 59.2% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Daniel Elahi Galan -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, French Open, Nishioka was beaten by No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry, 6-7, 0-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16.

Galan is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 defeat to No. 55-ranked Maxime Cressy in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Nishioka has played 45 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.4 games per match (33.1 in best-of-five matches).

Galan has played 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.0% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Galan has averaged 24.5 games per match (27.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set, winning 45.9% of those games.

Nishioka and Galan have played one time dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Cagliari, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 16. Galan won that bout 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Galan and Nishioka have faced off in three sets against on another, with Galan claiming two of them.

Galan and Nishioka have matched up for 25 total games, and Galan has won more often, securing 14 of them.

Nishioka and Galan have squared off one time, averaging 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

