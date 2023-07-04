The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Alexander Shevchenko, the No. 97-ranked player, matching up with Adrian Mannarino, the No. 35-ranked player.

You can watch Mannarino try to hold off Shevchenko on ESPN.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Mannarino vs. Shevchenko Matchup Info

Mannarino is coming off a defeat to No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 1-6, 4-6, in the finals at Mallorca Championships.

Shevchenko is coming off a 1-6, 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 64 at French Open.

Mannarino and Shevchenko haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Mannarino vs. Shevchenko Odds and Probabilities

Adrian Mannarino Alexander Shevchenko -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.8

