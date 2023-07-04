Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Alexander Shevchenko, the No. 97-ranked player, matching up with Adrian Mannarino, the No. 35-ranked player.
You can watch Mannarino try to hold off Shevchenko on ESPN.
Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Mannarino vs. Shevchenko Matchup Info
- Mannarino is coming off a defeat to No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 1-6, 4-6, in the finals at Mallorca Championships.
- Shevchenko is coming off a 1-6, 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 64 at French Open.
- Mannarino and Shevchenko haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Mannarino vs. Shevchenko Odds and Probabilities
|Adrian Mannarino
|Alexander Shevchenko
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+350
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.2%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|63.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.8
