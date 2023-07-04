On Tuesday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 35 in the world) faces Alexander Shevchenko (No. 97) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Mannarino has -550 odds to bring home a victory versus Shevchenko (+350).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has an 84.6% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Alexander Shevchenko -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 63.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.9

Adrian Mannarino vs. Alexander Shevchenko Trends and Insights

Mannarino last competed on July 1, 2023 in the finals of Mallorca Championships, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 4-6 loss to No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks .

In his last match on May 31, 2023, Shevchenko lost 1-6, 1-6, 2-6 versus Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 64 of French Open.

Mannarino has played 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.3 games per match (34.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Mannarino has played an average of 27.3 games.

In his 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Shevchenko is averaging 22.3 games per match (32.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 50.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Shevchenko have matched up in the last five years.

