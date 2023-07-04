The Round of 128 of Wimbledon will see Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Arthur Fils match up at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Tuesday, July 4.

You can watch as Davidovich Fokina looks to take down Fils on ESPN.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Davidovich Fokina vs. Fils Matchup Info

Davidovich Fokina was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 versus Pavel Kotov in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships (his most recent match).

On June 18, 2023, Fils won his most recent match, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, over Alexei Popyrin in the qualifying round of cinch Championships.

In Libema Open, Fils' last tournament, he clashed with No. 52-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the round of 32 on June 13 and was beaten 6-7, 4-6.

Davidovich Fokina and Fils have squared off once in the past five years, during the Round of 128 of the French Open, and Davidovich Fokina came out on top, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Davidovich Fokina and Fils have matched up for four sets, and it's been Davidovich Fokina who has taken the upper hand, claiming three of them. Fils has won one set.

Davidovich Fokina and Fils have played 35 total games, with Davidovich Fokina taking 22 games and Fils coming out on top in 13.

Davidovich Fokina vs. Fils Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Arthur Fils -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

