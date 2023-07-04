In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 61-ranked Arthur Fils versus No. 34 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

With -140 odds, Davidovich Fokina is favored over Fils (+110) for this matchup.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has a 58.3% chance to win.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Arthur Fils -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

Davidovich Fokina came up short 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 versus Pavel Kotov in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships (his last match).

On June 18, 2023, Fils won his most recent match, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, over Alexei Popyrin in the qualifying round of cinch Championships.

In his 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Davidovich Fokina has played an average of 25.1 games (41.1 in best-of-five matches).

Davidovich Fokina has played two matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 24.5 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Fils has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.1% of the games. He averages 21.0 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set.

In three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Fils has averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.

On May 29, 2023, Davidovich Fokina and Fils met in the French Open Round of 128. Davidovich Fokina took home the victory 6-1, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Davidovich Fokina has claimed three sets versus Fils (good for a 75.0% win percentage), compared to Fils' one.

Davidovich Fokina has captured 22 games (62.9% win rate) against Fils, who has secured 13 games.

In one match between Davidovich Fokina and Fils, they have played 35.0 games and 4.0 sets per match on average.

