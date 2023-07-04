Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Alexander Zverev and Gijs Brouwer at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Zverev vs. Brouwer Matchup Info

In the semifinals of Terra Wortmann Open on June 24, 2023 (his most recent match), Zverev lost to Alexander Bublik 3-6, 5-7.

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Brouwer took down No. 130-ranked Otto Virtanen, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.

On June 12, Brouwer lost to No. 133-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, Libema Open.

Zverev and Brouwer haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Zverev vs. Brouwer Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Zverev Gijs Brouwer -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.3

