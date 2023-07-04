Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Alexander Zverev and Gijs Brouwer at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Watch ESPN to catch the action as Zverev looks to take down Brouwer.
Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Zverev vs. Brouwer Matchup Info
- In the semifinals of Terra Wortmann Open on June 24, 2023 (his most recent match), Zverev lost to Alexander Bublik 3-6, 5-7.
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Brouwer took down No. 130-ranked Otto Virtanen, winning 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
- On June 12, Brouwer lost to No. 133-ranked Rinky Hijikata, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6, in the round of 32 of his last tournament, Libema Open.
- Zverev and Brouwer haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Zverev vs. Brouwer Odds and Probabilities
|Alexander Zverev
|Gijs Brouwer
|-1200
|Odds to Win Match
|+650
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|92.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|13.3%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|62.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.3
