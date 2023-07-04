Gijs Brouwer (No. 153) will face Alexander Zverev (No. 21) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

In this Round of 128 match, Zverev is the favorite (-1200) versus Brouwer (+650) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Zverev has a 92.3% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Gijs Brouwer -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexander Zverev vs. Gijs Brouwer Trends and Insights

Zverev is coming off a loss to No. 48-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 5-7, in the semifinals at Terra Wortmann Open.

Brouwer took home the win 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 against Otto Virtanen in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In his 36 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 25.6 games (35.1 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Zverev has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 57.0% of games.

Brouwer has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.6 games per match (32.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 52.1% of those games.

On grass courts, Brouwer has played five matches and averaged 25.2 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Zverev and Brouwer have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.