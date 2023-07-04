A match between Alexandre Muller (No. 84) and Arthur Rinderknech (No. 82) is on tap for Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Tune in to ESPN to see Muller and Rinderknech take the court.

Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Muller vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info

Muller was defeated 1-6, 4-6, 1-6 against Jannik Sinner in the Round of 128 of French Open (his most recent match).

Rinderknech is coming off a 6-7, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals at Mallorca Championships.

Muller and Rinderknech haven't played each other in the last five years.

Muller vs. Rinderknech Odds and Probabilities

Alexandre Muller Arthur Rinderknech +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

