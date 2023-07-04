In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 82 in rankings) will face Alexandre Muller (No. 84) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Rinderknech is getting -375 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Muller (+270).

Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 78.9% chance to win.

Alexandre Muller Arthur Rinderknech +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Alexandre Muller vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Muller is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 9-ranked Jannik Sinner, 1-6, 4-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128 at French Open.

In his most recent match on June 29, 2023, Rinderknech lost 6-7, 6-7 versus Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals of Mallorca Championships.

Muller has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match (24.0 in best-of-five matches).

Rinderknech has played 44 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.8 games per match (34.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.

On grass courts, Rinderknech has played nine matches and averaged 26.3 games per match and 10.8 games per set.

This is the first time that Muller and Rinderknech have matched up in the last five years.

