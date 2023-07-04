In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the No. 69-ranked player, will battle Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ranked No. 105).

You can watch the action on ESPN as Parrizas Diaz looks to take down Sasnovich.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sasnovich vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info

Sasnovich most recently competed on June 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 67-ranked Rebeka Masarova .

In her last match on June 17, 2023, Parrizas Diaz lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Jil Teichmann in the qualifying round of Viking Classic Birmingham.

Sasnovich and Parrizas Diaz haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Sasnovich vs. Parrizas Diaz Odds and Probabilities

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Nuria Parrizas Diaz -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

