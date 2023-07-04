Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, the No. 69-ranked player, will battle Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ranked No. 105).
You can watch the action on ESPN as Parrizas Diaz looks to take down Sasnovich.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Sasnovich vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info
- Sasnovich most recently competed on June 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 67-ranked Rebeka Masarova .
- In her last match on June 17, 2023, Parrizas Diaz lost 4-6, 1-6 versus Jil Teichmann in the qualifying round of Viking Classic Birmingham.
- Sasnovich and Parrizas Diaz haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Sasnovich vs. Parrizas Diaz Odds and Probabilities
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.1
