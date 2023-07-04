Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 69 ranking) will take on Nuria Parrizas Diaz (No. 105) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Sasnovich carries -275 odds to bring home a victory against Parrizas Diaz (+210).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 73.3% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Nuria Parrizas Diaz -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers on June 25, 2023 (her most recent match), Sasnovich was dropped by Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 2-6.

Parrizas Diaz is coming off a 4-6, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 123-ranked Jil Teichmann in the qualifying round at Viking Classic Birmingham.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sasnovich has played 22.4 games per match and won 48.9% of them.

In her seven matches on grass over the past year, Sasnovich has played an average of 18.7 games.

Parrizas Diaz has played 45 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 48.5% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Parrizas Diaz has played two matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Sasnovich and Parrizas Diaz have not matched up against each other since 2015.

