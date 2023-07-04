Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with 77 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 59th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 54 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.5%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|35
|.321
|AVG
|.205
|.402
|OBP
|.314
|.519
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|15
|34/18
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (8-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
