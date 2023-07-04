In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No. 13-ranked player, will clash with Yulia Putintseva (ranked No. 56).

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Haddad Maia vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Haddad Maia is coming off a loss to No. 30-ranked Petra Martic, 4-6, 2-3, in the Round of 16 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Putintseva is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at Viking International Eastbourne, falling 3-6, 4-3 (retired) to Heather Watson.

In the one matchup between Haddad Maia and Putintseva in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, Haddad Maia came out on top, registering the 6-4, 6-7, 7-6 win.

In three total sets, Haddad Maia has the upper hand, earning the win in two of them, while Putintseva has taken one.

Haddad Maia and Putintseva have gone head to head in 36 games, and it's been Haddad Maia who has emerged victorious, claiming 19 of them. Putintseva has won 17 games.

Haddad Maia vs. Putintseva Odds and Probabilities

Beatriz Haddad Maia Yulia Putintseva -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

