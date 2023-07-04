In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 56-ranked Yulia Putintseva versus No. 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In the Round of 128, Haddad Maia is the favorite against Putintseva, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 77.8% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Yulia Putintseva -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 58.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.7

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

Haddad Maia came up short 4-6, 2-3 against Petra Martic in the Round of 16 of Viking International Eastbourne (her last match).

In her last match, which was scheduled for June 24, 2023 at Viking International Eastbourne, Putintseva was eliminated against Heather Watson via walkover.

Haddad Maia has played 51 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past year, Haddad Maia has played an average of 21.7 games.

In the past year, Putintseva has played 43 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

On grass courts, Putintseva has played one match and averaged 16.0 games per match and games per set.

Haddad Maia and Putintseva have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 16. Haddad Maia was victorious in that match 6-4, 6-7, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Haddad Maia has taken two versus Putintseva (66.7%), while Putintseva has claimed one.

Haddad Maia has bettered Putintseva in 19 of 36 total games between them, good for a 52.8% win rate.

Haddad Maia and Putintseva have played one time, averaging 36.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

