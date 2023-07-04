Ben Shelton, the No. 36-ranked player, and Taro Daniel, the No. 106-ranked player, will come together on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

ESPN will air this Shelton versus Daniel match.

Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Shelton vs. Daniel Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, Shelton was beaten by No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16.

Despite losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Kimmer Coppejans, Daniel remains in the tournament.

In cinch Championships, Daniel's previous tournament, he played No. 16-ranked Tommy Paul in the round of 16 on June 17 and lost 3-6, 4-6.

Shelton hasn't squared off against Daniel in the past five years.

Shelton vs. Daniel Odds and Probabilities

Ben Shelton Taro Daniel -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

