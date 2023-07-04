Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Ben Shelton, the No. 36-ranked player, and Taro Daniel, the No. 106-ranked player, will come together on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
ESPN will air this Shelton versus Daniel match.
Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Shelton vs. Daniel Matchup Info
- In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, Shelton was beaten by No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16.
- Despite losing 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Kimmer Coppejans, Daniel remains in the tournament.
- In cinch Championships, Daniel's previous tournament, he played No. 16-ranked Tommy Paul in the round of 16 on June 17 and lost 3-6, 4-6.
- Shelton hasn't squared off against Daniel in the past five years.
Shelton vs. Daniel Odds and Probabilities
|Ben Shelton
|Taro Daniel
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+185
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.1%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.8
