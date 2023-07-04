Ben Shelton (No. 36 ranking) will meet Taro Daniel (No. 106) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Shelton is getting -225 odds to claim a win versus Daniel (+175).

Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 69.2% chance to win.

Ben Shelton Taro Daniel -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

Shelton last competed on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, and the matchup finished in a 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks .

Despite coming up short 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Kimmer Coppejans, Daniel remains in the tournament.

Shelton has played 31 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 29.1 games per match (44.4 in best-of-five matches).

In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Shelton has played an average of 30.7 games.

Daniel has played 54 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.4% of those games.

On grass courts, Daniel has played four matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (47.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Shelton and Daniel have not matched up against each other since 2015.

