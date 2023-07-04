Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Ben Shelton (No. 36 ranking) will meet Taro Daniel (No. 106) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.
Shelton is getting -225 odds to claim a win versus Daniel (+175).
Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ben Shelton has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Ben Shelton
|Taro Daniel
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.4
Ben Shelton vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights
- Shelton last competed on June 28, 2023 in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, and the matchup finished in a 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 77-ranked Christopher Eubanks .
- Despite coming up short 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 in the qualifying round versus Kimmer Coppejans, Daniel remains in the tournament.
- Shelton has played 31 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 29.1 games per match (44.4 in best-of-five matches).
- In his three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Shelton has played an average of 30.7 games.
- Daniel has played 54 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 23.2 games per match (35.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 51.4% of those games.
- On grass courts, Daniel has played four matches and averaged 25.5 games per match (47.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.3 games per set.
- Shelton and Daniel have not matched up against each other since 2015.
