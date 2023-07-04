Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Bernarda Pera and Viktoriya Tomova at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

ESPN will show this Pera versus Tomova matchup.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bernarda Pera vs. Viktoriya Tomova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Pera vs. Tomova Matchup Info

Pera lost 3-6, 2-6 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne (her last match).

Tomova is coming off a 1-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in the Round of 32 at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

Pera and Tomova have played one time in the past five years, during the qualifying round of the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy, and Pera came out on top, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

In three total sets, Pera has the upper hand, winning two of them, while Tomova has taken one.

Pera and Tomova have gone head to head in 24 games, and it's been Pera who has come out on top, claiming 15 of them. Tomova has won nine games.

Pera vs. Tomova Odds and Probabilities

Bernarda Pera Viktoriya Tomova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.