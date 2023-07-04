In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Viktoriya Tomova (No. 99 in rankings) will take on Bernarda Pera (No. 27) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Pera has -190 odds to secure a win against Tomova (+145).

Bernarda Pera vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Bernarda Pera vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernarda Pera has a 65.5% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Viktoriya Tomova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Bernarda Pera vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Pera was eliminated by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 2-6, in the Round of 32.

Tomova last played on June 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers and was taken down 1-6, 4-6 by No. 15-ranked Liudmila Samsonova.

Pera has played 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

Pera has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match.

Tomova has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.8% of the games.

Tomova is averaging 21.6 games per match and 9.0 games per set in five matches on grass courts in the past year.

Pera and Tomova have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy qualifying round. Pera was victorious in that matchup 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Pera has clinched two sets against Tomova (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Tomova's one.

Pera has the advantage in 24 total games versus Tomova, capturing 15 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Pera and Tomova have averaged 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

