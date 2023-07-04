The Round of 128 at Wimbledon is set for Tuesday, with Tomas Machac, the No. 108-ranked player, matching up with Cameron Norrie, the No. 13-ranked player.

Tune in to ESPN to see Norrie and Machac take the court.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Norrie vs. Machac Matchup Info

Norrie is coming off a loss to No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda, 4-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at cinch Championships.

Machac made it past Lucas Pouille 3-6, 3-0 (retired) on Thursday, reaching the Round of 128.

In his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 22, Machac squared off against Pouille in the qualification round 1 and was defeated 5-7, 3-6.

Norrie hasn't squared off against Machac in the past five years.

Norrie vs. Machac Odds and Probabilities

Cameron Norrie Tomas Machac -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.