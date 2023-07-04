In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 13-ranked Cameron Norrie takes on No. 108 Tomas Machac.

Against the underdog Machac (+400), Norrie is favored (-650) to get to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cameron Norrie has an 86.7% chance to win.

Cameron Norrie Tomas Machac -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cameron Norrie vs. Tomas Machac Trends and Insights

Norrie last hit the court on June 23, 2023 in the quarterfinals of cinch Championships, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 32-ranked Sebastian Korda .

Machac made it past Lucas Pouille 3-6, 3-0 (retired) on Thursday, reaching the Round of 128.

Norrie has played 65 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (34.5 in best-of-five matches).

Norrie has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 31.7 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches).

Machac has averaged 24.9 games per match (35.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.1% of the games.

Machac is averaging 20.7 games per match (12.0 in best-of-five matches) and 12.4 games per set in three matches on grass in the past year.

Norrie and Machac have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.