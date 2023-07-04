A match between Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Jeremy Chardy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Watch along on ESPN

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Alcaraz vs. Chardy Matchup Info

In his most recent match on June 25, 2023, Alcaraz took home the win 6-4, 6-4 over Alex de Minaur in the finals of cinch Championships.

Chardy is coming off a 2-6, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 16 at cinch Championships.

Alcaraz hasn't matched up with Chardy in the past five years.

Alcaraz vs. Chardy Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Jeremy Chardy -10000 Odds to Win Match +1700 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.6% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 72.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 27.7

