Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
A match between Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Jeremy Chardy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4 as part of the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
Watch along on ESPN as Chardy attempts to knock out Alcaraz.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Alcaraz vs. Chardy Matchup Info
- In his most recent match on June 25, 2023, Alcaraz took home the win 6-4, 6-4 over Alex de Minaur in the finals of cinch Championships.
- Chardy is coming off a 2-6, 6-7 defeat at the hands of No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald in the Round of 16 at cinch Championships.
- Alcaraz hasn't matched up with Chardy in the past five years.
Alcaraz vs. Chardy Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Jeremy Chardy
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1700
|+350
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|5.6%
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|72.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|27.7
