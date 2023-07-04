In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of Jeremy Chardy against No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is getting -10000 odds to secure a win versus Chardy (+1700).

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 99.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Jeremy Chardy -10000 Odds to Win Match +1700 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.6% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 71.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 28.3

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jeremy Chardy Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on June 25, 2023, Alcaraz secured the win 6-4, 6-4 against Alex de Minaur in the finals of cinch Championships.

Chardy most recently played on June 17, 2023 in the Round of 16 of cinch Championships and was defeated 2-6, 6-7 by No. 68-ranked Mackenzie McDonald.

Alcaraz has played 73 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.2 games per match (34.6 in best-of-five matches).

Alcaraz has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 25.0 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches).

Chardy has averaged 23.6 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) in his five matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 39.8% of the games.

On grass courts, Chardy has played one match and averaged 21.0 games per match and 10.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Alcaraz and Chardy have not met on the court.

