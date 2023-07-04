Christopher Eubanks, the No. 43-ranked player, and Thiago Monteiro, the No. 95-ranked player, will meet on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can watch ESPN to see Eubanks look to hold off Monteiro.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Eubanks vs. Monteiro Matchup Info

In his most recent match on July 1, 2023, Eubanks won 6-1, 6-4 over Adrian Mannarino in the finals of Mallorca Championships.

In his most recent match in the Round of 128 of French Open, Monteiro went down 3-6, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann.

This is the first time that Eubanks and Monteiro have competed against each other in the last five years.

Eubanks vs. Monteiro Odds and Probabilities

Christopher Eubanks Thiago Monteiro -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39

