In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Thiago Monteiro (ranked No. 95) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 43).

In the Round of 128, Eubanks is favored over Monteiro, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 77.8% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Thiago Monteiro -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.2

Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on July 1, 2023, Eubanks took home the win 6-1, 6-4 over Adrian Mannarino in the finals of Mallorca Championships.

In his last match on May 30, 2023, Monteiro lost 3-6, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 128 of French Open.

In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 26.7 games (38.8 in best-of-five matches).

Eubanks has played 10 matches on grass over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.

Monteiro has played 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.1 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Eubanks and Monteiro have not played against each other.

