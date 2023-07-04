Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, Thiago Monteiro (ranked No. 95) meets Christopher Eubanks (No. 43).
In the Round of 128, Eubanks is favored over Monteiro, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.
Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher Eubanks has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Christopher Eubanks
|Thiago Monteiro
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.2
Christopher Eubanks vs. Thiago Monteiro Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match on July 1, 2023, Eubanks took home the win 6-1, 6-4 over Adrian Mannarino in the finals of Mallorca Championships.
- In his last match on May 30, 2023, Monteiro lost 3-6, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, 4-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 128 of French Open.
- In his 43 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 26.7 games (38.8 in best-of-five matches).
- Eubanks has played 10 matches on grass over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.
- Monteiro has played 40 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.1 games per match (41.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Eubanks and Monteiro have not played against each other.
