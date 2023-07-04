In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Christopher O'Connell, the No. 73-ranked player, will play Hamad Medjedovic (ranked No. 156).

Tune in to ESPN to see O'Connell and Medjedovic meet.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Christopher O'Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

O'Connell vs. Medjedovic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of Mallorca Championships on June 25, 2023 (his most recent match), O'Connell lost to Corentin Moutet 5-7, 4-6.

Medjedovic reached the Round of 128 by beating No. 346-ranked Billy Harris 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 on Thursday.

In his most recent tournament (French Open) on May 29, Medjedovic matched up with Marcos Giron in the round of 128 and was eliminated 0-6, 2-6, 6-1, 0-6.

This is the first time that O'Connell and Medjedovic have squared off on the court in the last five years.

O'Connell vs. Medjedovic Odds and Probabilities

Christopher O'Connell Hamad Medjedovic -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.