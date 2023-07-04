On Tuesday, Christopher O'Connell (No. 73 in the world) takes on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 156) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

With -165 odds, O'Connell is favored over Medjedovic (+130) for this matchup.

Christopher O'Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Christopher O'Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Christopher O'Connell has a 62.3% chance to win.

Christopher O'Connell Hamad Medjedovic -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.1

Christopher O'Connell vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, Mallorca Championships, O'Connell was eliminated by No. 79-ranked Corentin Moutet, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

Medjedovic defeated Billy Harris 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In his 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, O'Connell has played an average of 24.8 games (32.7 in best-of-five matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, O'Connell has played an average of 20.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Medjedovic has competed in 11 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.4% of the games. He averages 25.0 games per match (30.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.2 games per set.

Medjedovic is averaging 27.3 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.3 games per set in three matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, O'Connell and Medjedovic have not met on the court.

