AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Fery will meet on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev vs. Fery Matchup Info

In his last tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Medvedev was eliminated by No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-7, in the quarterfinals.

In his most recent match in the qualifying round of Viking International Eastbourne, Fery went down 1-6, 4-6 against Aleksandar Vukic.

Medvedev and Fery haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Medvedev vs. Fery Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Arthur Fery -10000 Odds to Win Match +1350 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.9% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.1

