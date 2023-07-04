In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev faces No. 391 Arthur Fery.

In the Round of 128, Medvedev is favored over Fery, with -10000 odds compared to the underdog's +1350.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 99.0% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Arthur Fery -10000 Odds to Win Match +1350 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 6.9% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.1

Daniil Medvedev vs. Arthur Fery Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of Terra Wortmann Open on June 23, 2023 (his most recent match), Medvedev lost to Roberto Bautista Agut 5-7, 6-7.

In Viking International Eastbourne (his last tournament), Fery was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 92-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 1-6, 4-6.

Medvedev has played 74 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.4 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches).

In his four matches on grass over the past 12 months, Medvedev has played an average of 25.8 games.

In his two matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fery is averaging 24.0 games per match while winning 41.7% of those games.

Fery is averaging 24.0 games per match and 9.6 games per set in two matches on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Medvedev and Fery have matched up in the last five years.

