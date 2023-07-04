The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Dominic Stephan Stricker and Alexei Popyrin matching up on Tuesday, July 4.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Stricker vs. Popyrin Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Stricker eliminated No. 160-ranked Mattia Bellucci, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In his previous tournament (French Open), Stricker was defeated by Tommy Paul 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 on May 30, in the round of 128.

Popyrin is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat to No. 76-ranked Jordan Thompson in the Round of 32 at cinch Championships.

Stricker and Popyrin haven't played each other in the last five years.

Stricker vs. Popyrin Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Stephan Stricker Alexei Popyrin -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

