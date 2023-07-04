On Tuesday, Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 117 in the world) faces Alexei Popyrin (No. 93) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Stricker is getting -135 odds to secure a win versus Popyrin (+105).

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Stephan Stricker has a 57.4% chance to win.

Dominic Stephan Stricker Alexei Popyrin -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Stricker advanced past No. 160-ranked Mattia Bellucci, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In his most recent match on June 20, 2023, Popyrin was defeated 4-6, 4-6 against Jordan Thompson in the Round of 32 of cinch Championships.

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Stricker has played 24.3 games per match (26.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.2% of them.

In his three matches on grass over the past year, Stricker has played an average of 25.3 games (35.0 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Popyrin has played 48 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.2% of the games. He averages 27.5 games per match (42.5 in best-of-five matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Popyrin is averaging 25.0 games per match and 10.7 games per set through six matches on grass in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Stricker and Popyrin have not played against each other.

