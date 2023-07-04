Dominic Thiem, the No. 91-ranked player, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 5-ranked player, will meet on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

You can watch Thiem try to hold off Tsitsipas on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Thiem vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Thiem was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 32 of Terra Wortmann Open (his last match).

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, Tsitsipas lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Yannick Hanfmann.

When these two players have squared off, Tsitsipas has tallied two wins, while Thiem has one. In their last match on April 29, 2023, Tsitsipas took care of business with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 win.

Tsitsipas has taken the W in five sets against Thiem, good for a 62.5% win rate, while Thiem has taken home three sets.

Tsitsipas has gotten the better of Thiem in 83 total games between them, claiming 44 games (53.0%) against Thiem's 39.

Thiem vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Thiem Stefanos Tsitsipas +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 36.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.