Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dominic Thiem, the No. 91-ranked player, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the No. 5-ranked player, will meet on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
You can watch Thiem try to hold off Tsitsipas on ESPN.
Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Thiem vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
- Thiem was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Alexander Zverev in the Round of 32 of Terra Wortmann Open (his last match).
- In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, Tsitsipas lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 against Yannick Hanfmann.
- When these two players have squared off, Tsitsipas has tallied two wins, while Thiem has one. In their last match on April 29, 2023, Tsitsipas took care of business with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 win.
- Tsitsipas has taken the W in five sets against Thiem, good for a 62.5% win rate, while Thiem has taken home three sets.
- Tsitsipas has gotten the better of Thiem in 83 total games between them, claiming 44 games (53.0%) against Thiem's 39.
Thiem vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities
|Dominic Thiem
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+333
|Odds to Win Match
|-500
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|23.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|83.3%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|36.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.2
