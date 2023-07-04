In Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas versus No. 91 Dominic Thiem.

In this Round of 128 match, Tsitsipas is favored (-500) versus Thiem (+333) .

Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 83.3% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Stefanos Tsitsipas +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 37 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63

Dominic Thiem vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

Thiem is coming off a defeat to No. 22-ranked Alexander Zverev, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at Terra Wortmann Open.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of Mallorca Championships, Tsitsipas lost 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 versus Yannick Hanfmann.

In his 48 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Thiem has played an average of 24.3 games (38.3 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Thiem has played one match over the past year, totaling 19.0 games per match while winning 36.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Tsitsipas has played 62 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.2% of the games. He averages 25.4 games per match (34.1 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Tsitsipas is averaging 33.2 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) and 11.1 games per set through five matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matches, Tsitsipas has tallied two wins, while Thiem has one. In their most recent meeting on April 29, 2023, Tsitsipas was victorious 3-6, 6-1, 7-6.

In eight total sets against one another, Tsitsipas has taken five, while Thiem has claimed three.

Tsitsipas has beaten Thiem in 44 of 83 total games between them, good for a 53.0% winning percentage.

Thiem and Tsitsipas have matched up three times, averaging 27.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

