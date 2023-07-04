Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Emma Navarro and Ekaterina Alexandrova matching up on Tuesday, July 4.
Tune in to see Navarro and Alexandrova on ESPN.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Navarro vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
- Navarro is coming off a loss to No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6, in the semifinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.
- In her last match in the semifinals of Bett1open, Alexandrova was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Petra Kvitova.
- This is the first time that Navarro and Alexandrova have competed against each other in the last five years.
Navarro vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities
|Emma Navarro
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|40.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.