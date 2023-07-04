The Round of 128 at Wimbledon will feature Emma Navarro and Ekaterina Alexandrova matching up on Tuesday, July 4.

Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4
TV Channel: ESPN
Court Surface: Grass

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Navarro vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

Navarro is coming off a loss to No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6, in the semifinals at Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers.

In her last match in the semifinals of Bett1open, Alexandrova was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Petra Kvitova.

This is the first time that Navarro and Alexandrova have competed against each other in the last five years.

Navarro vs. Alexandrova Odds and Probabilities

Emma Navarro Ekaterina Alexandrova +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

