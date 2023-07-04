On Tuesday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22 in the world) meets Emma Navarro (No. 55) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Alexandrova is getting -350 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 versus Navarro (+260).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Ekaterina Alexandrova +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 40.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Navarro was defeated by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6, in the semifinals.

In her last match on June 24, 2023, Alexandrova was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Petra Kvitova in the semifinals of Bett1open.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Navarro has played 20.4 games per match and won 49.1% of them.

Navarro has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 17.5 games per match.

Alexandrova has played 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 54.9% of those games.

In nine matches on grass in the past 12 months, Alexandrova has averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 58.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Alexandrova have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.