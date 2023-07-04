Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
On Tuesday, Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22 in the world) meets Emma Navarro (No. 55) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.
Alexandrova is getting -350 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 versus Navarro (+260).
Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Emma Navarro
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|40.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|59.5
Emma Navarro vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights
- In her last tournament, Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Navarro was defeated by No. 52-ranked Katerina Siniakova, 2-6, 2-6, in the semifinals.
- In her last match on June 24, 2023, Alexandrova was defeated 3-6, 4-6 versus Petra Kvitova in the semifinals of Bett1open.
- Through 17 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Navarro has played 20.4 games per match and won 49.1% of them.
- Navarro has played four matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 17.5 games per match.
- Alexandrova has played 49 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.7 games per match and winning 54.9% of those games.
- In nine matches on grass in the past 12 months, Alexandrova has averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 58.0% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Alexandrova have not competed against each other.
