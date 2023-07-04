In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Frances Tiafoe, the No. 10-ranked player, will play Yibing Wu (ranked No. 62).

Tune in on ESPN as Wu tries to knock off Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Tiafoe vs. Wu Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of cinch Championships on June 21, 2023 (his last match), Tiafoe was defeated by Sebastian Korda 6-7, 3-6.

Wu most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne and was taken down 6-7, 6-7 by No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic.

This is the first time that Tiafoe and Wu have faced each other in the last five years.

Tiafoe vs. Wu Odds and Probabilities

Frances Tiafoe Yibing Wu -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.5

