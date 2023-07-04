Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of Wimbledon, Frances Tiafoe, the No. 10-ranked player, will play Yibing Wu (ranked No. 62).
Tune in on ESPN as Wu tries to knock off Tiafoe.
Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Grass
Tiafoe vs. Wu Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 of cinch Championships on June 21, 2023 (his last match), Tiafoe was defeated by Sebastian Korda 6-7, 3-6.
- Wu most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne and was taken down 6-7, 6-7 by No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic.
- This is the first time that Tiafoe and Wu have faced each other in the last five years.
Tiafoe vs. Wu Odds and Probabilities
|Frances Tiafoe
|Yibing Wu
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+350
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|61.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.5
