Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Yibing Wu (No. 62) will face Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.
Compared to the underdog Wu (+350), Tiafoe is favored (-550) to get to the Round of 64.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Frances Tiafoe
|Yibing Wu
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+350
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|22.2%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|61.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 of cinch Championships on June 21, 2023 (his most recent match), Tiafoe was defeated by Sebastian Korda 6-7, 3-6.
- In his last match in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, Wu went down 6-7, 6-7 against Miomir Kecmanovic.
- Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 27.0 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.1% of them.
- Tiafoe has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 30.6 games per match (59.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Wu has played 30 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.9 games per match (37.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.
- Wu is averaging 27.0 games per match and 10.8 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Tiafoe and Wu have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.