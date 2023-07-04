Yibing Wu (No. 62) will face Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

Compared to the underdog Wu (+350), Tiafoe is favored (-550) to get to the Round of 64.

Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has an 84.6% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Yibing Wu -550 Odds to Win Match +350 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 22.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.7

Frances Tiafoe vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of cinch Championships on June 21, 2023 (his most recent match), Tiafoe was defeated by Sebastian Korda 6-7, 3-6.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne, Wu went down 6-7, 6-7 against Miomir Kecmanovic.

Through 62 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Tiafoe has played 27.0 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 53.1% of them.

Tiafoe has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 30.6 games per match (59.0 in best-of-five matches).

Wu has played 30 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.9 games per match (37.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

Wu is averaging 27.0 games per match and 10.8 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Tiafoe and Wu have matched up in the last five years.

