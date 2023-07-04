Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a match between Francisco Cerundolo and Nuno Borges at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

You can watch Cerundolo look to knock out Borges on ESPN.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Cerundolo vs. Borges Matchup Info

In his most recent match on July 1, 2023, Cerundolo took home the win 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 versus Tommy Paul in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne.

In Viking International Eastbourne (his most recent tournament), Borges was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 44-ranked Sebastian Baez, 3-6, 4-6.

Cerundolo and Borges haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Cerundolo vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities

Francisco Cerundolo Nuno Borges -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38

