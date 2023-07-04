Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at Wimbledon includes a match between Francisco Cerundolo and Nuno Borges at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
You can watch Cerundolo look to knock out Borges on ESPN.
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Cerundolo vs. Borges Matchup Info
- In his most recent match on July 1, 2023, Cerundolo took home the win 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 versus Tommy Paul in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne.
- In Viking International Eastbourne (his most recent tournament), Borges was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 44-ranked Sebastian Baez, 3-6, 4-6.
- Cerundolo and Borges haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Cerundolo vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities
|Francisco Cerundolo
|Nuno Borges
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+270
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.0%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|62
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38
