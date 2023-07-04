No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo will take on No. 69 Nuno Borges in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4.

Cerundolo is the favorite (-375) in this match, compared to the underdog Borges, who is +270.

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 78.9% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Nuno Borges -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.7

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

In his last match on July 1, 2023, Cerundolo took home the win 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 against Tommy Paul in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne.

In his last match on June 26, 2023, Borges lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.

Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cerundolo has played 25.5 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.4% of them.

On grass, Cerundolo has played two matches over the past year, totaling 27.0 games per match while winning 46.3% of games.

Borges is averaging 26.4 games per match (49.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.5% of those games.

Borges is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Cerundolo and Borges have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

