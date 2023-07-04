Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
No. 19-ranked Francisco Cerundolo will take on No. 69 Nuno Borges in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4.
Cerundolo is the favorite (-375) in this match, compared to the underdog Borges, who is +270.
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, July 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Francisco Cerundolo
|Nuno Borges
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+270
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.0%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|61.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.7
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights
- In his last match on July 1, 2023, Cerundolo took home the win 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 against Tommy Paul in the finals of Viking International Eastbourne.
- In his last match on June 26, 2023, Borges lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 of Viking International Eastbourne.
- Through 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Cerundolo has played 25.5 games per match (35.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 52.4% of them.
- On grass, Cerundolo has played two matches over the past year, totaling 27.0 games per match while winning 46.3% of games.
- Borges is averaging 26.4 games per match (49.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.5% of those games.
- Borges is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set through one match on grass courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Cerundolo and Borges have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
