George Loffhagen, the No. 371-ranked player, and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, will meet on July 4 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of Wimbledon.

Tune in on ESPN as Loffhagen attempts to take down Rune.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

George Loffhagen vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Loffhagen vs. Rune Matchup Info

Loffhagen is coming off a defeat to No. 79-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at Viking International Eastbourne.

Rune most recently played on June 24, 2023 in the semifinals of cinch Championships and was taken down 3-6, 6-7 by No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur.

This is the first time that Loffhagen and Rune have gone head to head in the last five years.

Loffhagen vs. Rune Odds and Probabilities

George Loffhagen Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +800 Odds to Win Match -2000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.