No. 371-ranked George Loffhagen will face No. 6 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wimbledon Round of 128 on Tuesday, July 4.

Rune carries -2000 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 64 with a win over Loffhagen (+800).

George Loffhagen vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday, July 4 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

George Loffhagen vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 95.2% chance to win.

George Loffhagen Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune +800 Odds to Win Match -2000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 95.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

George Loffhagen vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Loffhagen was defeated by No. 79-ranked Luca van Assche, 6-2, 6-7, 6-7, in the Round of 32.

In his last match on June 24, 2023, Rune came up short 3-6, 6-7 versus Alex de Minaur in the semifinals of cinch Championships.

Loffhagen has played 34.0 games per match in his one match over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On grass, Loffhagen has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 34.0 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

Rune is averaging 24.4 games per match (29.3 in best-of-five matches) through his 79 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.1% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Rune has averaged 22.3 games per match and 11.1 games per set, winning 53.9% of those games.

Loffhagen and Rune have not matched up against each other since 2015.

