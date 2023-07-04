On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .205 with six doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has driven home a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 12 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .179 AVG .231 .236 OBP .296 .343 SLG .477 5 XBH 8 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 19/4 K/BB 17/5 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings